As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 13, 2025

You can find The Grim Bakers sweet shop at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., everything spooky-sweet from a local “Halloween Baking Championship” winner, trending Halloween costumes, the Bake Lab and more.

The Grim Bakers know a thing or two about pumpkin spice, especially since they won the “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network, but their specialty is spooky treats. We check out their horrifically delightful confections.

Sweeten up your decorating and baking skills at The Bake Lab. Jada takes us there to sample a class.

Do you have a sweet tooth? Over the Moon Popcorn in San Marcos specializes in gourmet popcorn that will delight your taste buds.

Hundreds of breweries are getting ready for the 20th San Antonio Beer Festival, happening Oct. 18 at Civic Park at Hemisfair. Jen gives us a preview from Dos Sirenos Brewing.

You don’t have to go far to find a fall culinary adventure. Knight Watch games on the North Side added a new medieval and fantasy-themed dining experience called The Scullery Kitchen. Fiona takes us there.

Jada takes us to new java heights at Helios Popup Coffee Bar at The Moon’s Daughters on the rooftop of Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.

Did you know there’s a local rescue for farm animals? We go to Winding Branch Ranch to learn how they’re changing the lives of our farm animal friends.

