As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 17, 2025

Antony Starr from “The Boys” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series are among the new actors coming to the Big Texas Comicon.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we chat big-time celebrities ahead of Big Texas Comicon! Plus, tasty chicken, the Wurst 5K, Fashion for Life and more.

Have you seen our Question of the Day? Join in the fun here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Big stars descend upon the Alamo City this weekend for Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. We give you a preview.

“Black Phone 2″ stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw chat with us about the sequel to this new nail-biting horror installment in theaters today.

Founding president Myra Dumapias from Filipino American National Historical Society-San Antonio chats with us about Filipino American History and how you can learn more at some upcoming events around town.

Thai Bird is cooking up more than chicken at its two locations. Hear about the restaurant’s upcoming events and wine club.

Fashion for Life is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for survivors of domestic violence in the San Antonio community. Jada gives us a sneak peek at their Purple Reign Fashion Show happening this Saturday.

Looking to burn some calories and have fun in King William Park this weekend? We share the details about Kiolbassa’s Sauerkraut Bend Run - The Wurst 5K in Texas!

SeaWorld San Antonio has teamed up with SA Live to give away a family four-pack of tickets to the popular theme park! You can enter the sweepstakes here.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.