Haunted Herb Roasted Chicken

SAN ANTONIO – You’ll lose your head for this dish. Our friend Katie Rose Watson from The Rose Table created a magical dining experience based on the story Sleepy Hollow. She even included a Headless Horseman and dishes mentioned in the original book. Here’s one of those tasty items an herb roasted chicken you’ll die for. Happy Halloween!

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

2 pounds petite potato medley

4 shallots, peeled and sliced in half

4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small lemon, cut in half

Fresh sage, rosemary, and thyme

4 Tablespoons butter, softened

1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary and thyme

Additional herbs and lemon slices for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Slice any potatoes that are larger than the rest. Arrange potatoes, shallots, and garlic cloves in the bottom of a 9×13” pan. Gently toss with a bit of olive oil.

Fill the chicken with lemon halves, sage, rosemary, and thyme.

Pat chicken dry with paper towel. Generously season the outside of the chicken with salt and pepper. Mix together softened butter and chopped rosemary and thyme. Smother herb butter all over chicken. Season generously with more sea salt and black pepper.

Tie the legs together with kitchen twine, then use another piece of twine around the body to keep the wings against the chicken.