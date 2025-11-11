As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 11, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we are celebrating the veterans of our community.

Show some love to the veterans and military members in your life by sharing pictures here, then look for the results on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Join us at Bubba’s 33 for their annual Veterans Day tradition, where all veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy free lunch today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you can’t make it, they will also distribute raincheck vouchers from 9 a.m. to noon, good until May 31, 2026.

We got to visit the Paws for Purple Hearts facility, where they help improve veterans’ lives by pairing them up with a furry friend.

Experience the story of WWI like never before with American Heart in WWI, an immersive live theatrical show airing tonight on PBS.

Upstage Comedy Lounge is hosting a Military City Comedy Central Festival this week, featuring veteran comedians from every branch.

This Veterans Day, USAA is launching Honor Through Action and committing $500 million over the next 5 years to honor all who served through advocacy and action. A simple thank you for military service can mean a lot, but intentional actions and support can change lives and secure bright futures for generations to come.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.