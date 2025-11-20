Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash
KSAT Plus | Watch Live News, Weather from KSAT 12 | San Antonio, Texas
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Woman found dead inside car in Leon Creek after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
Friends ask public to help save dog after owner fatally struck by train

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 20, 2025

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Thanksgiving turkey & pie, sparkling wine for the holidays, sneaker festival & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Frost Bank Center Dec. 21. (Copyright 2024 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Thanksgiving turkey and pie, sparkling wine for your holiday gatherings, sneaker festival and more.

The legendary holiday concert by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to town! For one day only, on Dec. 21 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., you can see this show at the Frost Bank Center. We give you a sneak peek at what’s new.

Recommended Videos

Question of the Day: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving pie? Vote here, then look for the results on this morning’s show.

Speaking of pie, Tootie Pie Co. is here to show off their spectacular holiday pies! You can still order for Thanksgiving or get an early start for Christmas--just like homemade.

The Holiday Bakery at Ida Claire is ready for your order. They’re bringing Southern baking to life with scratch-made pies, cakes, cookies and warm baked goods that feel like home.

Of course, the star of Thanksgiving is the turkey and Max & Louie’s New York Diner gives us a tasty preview of their Turkey Day offerings. They’re making it easy for you with full holiday meals you don’t have to cook.

How about some wine with that holiday meal? We sample pairings by Heath Sparkling Wines.

Nonprofits are doing the most right now to help people in need. We hear from the All Hearts on Deck initiative to help local nonprofits that are struggling right now, and learn how you can get involved.

Hype Fest Sneaker Expo is coming up on Nov. 29 in San Antonio. We get a first look at some of the sneakers in the vault.

The Texas Reptile Expo is happening on Nov. 22-23. Fiona shares more about the reptiles you’ll be able to see there.

We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos