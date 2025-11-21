Skip to main content
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 21, 2025

Thanksgiving sides & desserts, turkey giveaways, adorable ICE! preview, weekend wrestling event & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Delicious oven-roasted Thanksgiving turkey. You might be able to score one for free this weekend! (Storyblocks , Copyright 2025 by Storyblocks.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Thanksgiving sides you’ll actually want at the table, turkey giveaways, holiday desserts, an ICE! preview, a weekend wrestling event and more.

Question of the Day: What’s your least favorite Thanksgiving side? Vote here, then look for the results on this morning’s show.

Eat Fredericksburg Texas chef Leo Aguirre is cooking up tasty sides for your Thanksgiving table. He’s all about sharing the wonderful places that Fredericksburg and the beautiful Texas Hill Country have to offer, including delicious food.

Bud Jones is hosting a Friendsgiving Drive-Thru turkey giveaway tomorrow, and they’re asking for donations, too. We learn all about it. You can find other turkey giveaway around town here.

Put your Thanksgiving dessert order in with Nadler’s Bakery & Deli. We give you a taste of what’s on the menu for take-away.

ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman opens tomorrow at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Fiona takes us there for the most adorable preview you’ll see all year with kids from the International School of San Antonio.

The wrestling event RCW: Accelerate is coming to Good Shepherd Lutheran Activity Center at 1630 Goliad Rd. on Nov. 23. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m.

A Wesley nurse from Methodist Healthcare Ministries joins us with tips on how diabetics can stay healthy over the holidays. She discusses key symptoms to watch for, practical steps to prevent or manage diabetes, and timely advice on how to deal with diet and routine during one of the toughest times of the year.

First Baptist Church of San Antonio’s “Christmas at First: My Spirit Rejoices” production is coming up on Dec. 6 and 7. They share what’s new this year and what you can expect at this free holiday event.

We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

