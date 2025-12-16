Golden Potato Salad

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Ashley Griggs from Peace of Cake catering is opening her recipe vault, so you can enjoy this “spud”-tastic holiday side with your family.

Ingredients:

Recommended Videos

• 2 medium golden potatoes, peeled and diced

• 2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced

• 2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped (reserve 2 Tablespoons extra for topping, optional)

• 1–2 stalks green onion, thinly sliced (reserve a pinch for garnish)

• 3/4 cup Miracle Whip

• 2 Tablespoons yellow mustard

• 2 ounce jar diced pimentos, drained

• 4 Tablespoon sweet relish

• 1 ½ teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder (adjust to taste)

• 1 teaspoon onion powder (adjust to taste)

• ½ teaspoon paprika (plus more for garnish)

Instructions:

Boil the potatoes:

Place the diced golden and russet potatoes into a pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and cook 12–15 minutes, or until fork-tender but not falling apart. Drain and let cool slightly.

Prepare the dressing:

In a mixing bowl, combine Miracle Whip, mustard, salt, pepper, sweet relish, pimentos, garlic powder, and paprika. Stir until smooth.

Combine the salad:

In a large bowl, gently fold together the warm potatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, and most of the green onions. Pour in the dressing and mix until everything is well coated.

Chill (optional but recommended):

Refrigerate for 1 hour to let the flavors meld.

Garnish & serve:

Sprinkle with paprika and the remaining green onions. Add sliced boiled egg on top if desired.

For more on Peace of Cake click here.