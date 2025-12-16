Skip to main content
Clear icon
45º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says
Former San Antonio City Council staffer arrested for threats toward District 9 office, affidavit says
SAPD: San Antonio woman arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with 5 children in vehicle
Drizzle, a cold front, and a Christmas heat wave. An update on what’s ahead
Lawsuit: Spurs icon David Robinson accuses business partner of diverting more than $34 million
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
TxDOT denies City of San Antonio request to keep rainbow crosswalks after Abbott’s order for removal
Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says

SA Live

Golden Potato Salad

Recipe from Peace of Cake

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Peace of Cake - Potato salad (2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Ashley Griggs from Peace of Cake catering is opening her recipe vault, so you can enjoy this “spud”-tastic holiday side with your family.

Ingredients:

Recommended Videos

• 2 medium golden potatoes, peeled and diced

• 2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced

• 2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped (reserve 2 Tablespoons extra for topping, optional)

• 1–2 stalks green onion, thinly sliced (reserve a pinch for garnish)

• 3/4 cup Miracle Whip

• 2 Tablespoons yellow mustard

• 2 ounce jar diced pimentos, drained

• 4 Tablespoon sweet relish

• 1 ½ teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder (adjust to taste)

• 1 teaspoon onion powder (adjust to taste)

• ½ teaspoon paprika (plus more for garnish)

Instructions:

Boil the potatoes:

Place the diced golden and russet potatoes into a pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and cook 12–15 minutes, or until fork-tender but not falling apart. Drain and let cool slightly.

Prepare the dressing:

In a mixing bowl, combine Miracle Whip, mustard, salt, pepper, sweet relish, pimentos, garlic powder, and paprika. Stir until smooth.

Combine the salad:

In a large bowl, gently fold together the warm potatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, and most of the green onions. Pour in the dressing and mix until everything is well coated.

Chill (optional but recommended):

Refrigerate for 1 hour to let the flavors meld.

Garnish & serve:

Sprinkle with paprika and the remaining green onions. Add sliced boiled egg on top if desired.

For more on Peace of Cake click here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos