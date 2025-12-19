Grammies Snickerdoodles

SAN ANTONIO – Classic snickerdoodles with a little something special. Grammies Crackers uses their homemade graham crackers to take this treat to the next level.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 Tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon cream of tarter

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/3 cup whole wheat flour, sifted

1/2 cup Grammies Crackers crumbs

1 Tablespoon Grammies Crackers crumbs

1 Tablespoon (heaping) granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

In bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, combine the butter, sugars, honey, cream of tarter, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix on low to combine, then increase speed to medium and cream until light and fluffy, about 3 - 4 minutes. Scrape down the bowl and the paddle (standing mixer) a few times during mixing for even distribution.

Turn mixer speed to low and add the egg and vanilla. Increase the speed to medium and mix until smooth. Scrape bowl as needed.

With mixer at low, add the flour and Grammies Crackers crumbs. Mix just until combined. Use a spatula to stir from the bottom of the bowl to make sure everything is well-mixed. Cover and chill in fridge until firm but still scoop-able, about 45 minutes.

While dough is chilling, preheat oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the middle and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together the Grammies Crackers crumbs, cinnamon, and sugar for the sprinkle.

Portion the dough into twelve balls about the size of ping-pong balls, about 3 Tbsp. each. Toss each ball in the crumbs/sugar sprinkle, coating completely. Place six cookies on each sheet, about 2 1/2 inches apart.

Bake the cookies one sheet at a time until the edges are golden but the centers are still soft and pale, about 10-13 minutes. Rotate the sheet in the oven halfway through baking. Sprinkle on a bit more crumbs/sugar sprinkle immediately after baking. Cool the cookies on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely (it will be hard not to dive in and eat them hot from the oven, they smell so delicious!) Store leftovers in an airtight container.

More recipes from Grammies Crackers here.