Sizzling Asian stir-fry

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to shake-up dinner time in the new year? This recipe is delicious but also has a healthy twist. It’s a great way to sneak veggies into you meal.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless

3 tablespoons water

4 cups fresh stir-fry vegetable blend (about 10 to 12 ounces)

1/2 cup red bell pepper strips

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1-1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

2 cups hot cooked brown rice

Coarsely chopped dry-roasted peanuts (optional)

Marinade ingredients:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon dry sherry

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Directions:

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Set aside.Cooking Tip: One pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 to 1 inch thick, may also be used.

Combine water, vegetable blend and bell pepper in large nonstick skillet or wok; cover and cook over medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove and drain vegetables; keep warm.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in same pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add crushed red pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until internal temperature of 145°F for medium rare as measured by a meat thermometer. (Do not overcook.) Remove from pan. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef.

Return beef and vegetables to pan. Cook and stir about 1 minute or until heated through. Serve over rice, as desired. Garnish with peanuts, if desired.

For lots more recipes check out Beef Loving Texans.