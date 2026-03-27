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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 27, 2026

Revving up to Monster Jam, important medical advice, save at Star Furniture, a deal on wheels and more.

Matthew Ybarra

HOUSTON LIFE | Rev your engines! Monster Jam races back into NRG Stadium this weekend | KPRC 2

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Monster Jam, save at Star Furniture, a deal on wheels and more.

Our question of the day: How are you rocking your Fiesta medals? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

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Monster Jam is roaring into the Alamodome March 28th and 29th. We’re learning about what competitions are going to be on display, what it takes to be a Monster Jam driver and other fun activities scheduled for the event.

We’re live at South San Antonio Buick GMC, getting a special deal on tires and what you should know about buying a car for the first time.

After serving Texas for over one hundred years, Star Furniture is in the final week of their Friends and Family sale, don’t miss out on saving up to 40% off.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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