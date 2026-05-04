Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

Beef Breakfast Pizza

Recipe from Beef Loving Texans

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Breakfast Pizza (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – This isn’t your late-night snack... it’s your wake-up call - our friends at Beef Loving Texans are making sure your breakfast will never be the same.

Ingredients:

Recommended Videos

  • 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage
  • 1/2 cup salsa verde
  • 1 package (11 to 14 ounces) thin-crust refrigerated pizza dough
  • 3/4 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Prepare Basic County Beef Breakfast Sausage. Stir in salsa verde.

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, coat large shallow-rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Unroll dough on prepared baking sheet. Pat or roll evenly to 11 by 14-inch rectangle, pinching together any tears, if needed. Bake 8 minutes. Remove from oven and top evenly with beef mixture, tomatoes and cheese. Make six “wells” in beef mixture and crack one egg in each “well.”

Bake in 425°F oven 13 to 18 minutes or until desired doneness of egg is reached. Remove from oven; sprinkle with green onions. Cut into six pieces. Serve with additional salsa, as desired.

Find lots more recipes at Beef Loving Texans.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...