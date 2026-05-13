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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Free tacos when the Spurs win & World class magician in town for a limited time

Jada Pickett, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

PAKO'S TACOS (2026)

SAN ANTONIOSAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We’re live at Pako’s Tacos, a local restaurant that has been open for less than a year and is already making a name for itself with flavorful tacos and refreshing agua frescas. In celebration of a Spurs win today, Pako’s Tacos is offering customers free tacos and a complimentary agua fresca as part of a special game-day promotion. The restaurant continues to bring exciting energy and bold flavors to San Antonio’s food scene.

A world-class magician gives us a sneak peek into his upcoming show at The Magic Saloon, with unforgettable entertainment.

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