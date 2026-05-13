As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 13, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We’re live at Pako’s Tacos, a local restaurant that has been open for less than a year and is already making a name for itself with flavorful tacos and refreshing agua frescas. In celebration of a Spurs win today, Pako’s Tacos is offering customers free tacos and a complimentary agua fresca as part of a special game-day promotion. The restaurant continues to bring exciting energy and bold flavors to San Antonio’s food scene.

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