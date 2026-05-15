As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 15, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., we step inside the newest coffee shop in San Antonio along with The Jackals for a Spurs-inspired party, complete java + healthy bites.

The Dispatch is the newest java stop located in the McCombs Plaza. They’re serving up coffee, matcha, smoothies & bites.

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