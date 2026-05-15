As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 15, 2026 New SA coffee shop, Local baker shares Spurs-inspired cookies + Singing group creates community Heifer Farm Bakes Spurs Cookies (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., we step inside the newest coffee shop in San Antonio along with The Jackals for a Spurs-inspired party, complete java + healthy bites. The Dispatch is the newest java stop located in the McCombs Plaza. They’re serving up coffee, matcha, smoothies & bites.
The men’s acapella barbershop singing group,
Friends and Harmony are in studio to share their weekend concert and how you can join in the fellowship.
Channel your San Antonio Spurs spirit with
Heifer Farm Bakes and their sweet Spurs treats--from cookies to cake cups, they are ready to supply your watch party.
Westover Hills Baptist Hospital with
Baptist Health System is now offering midwifery services. Today we learn all about their new programs.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Jen Tobias-Struski headshot
Jen Tobias-Struski is a proud San Antonian who celebrates her hometown every day as a co-host on SA Live. With an Emmy Award-winning background in journalism, Jen is dedicated to showcasing the positive people making a difference in the Alamo City.
A graduate of Southwest High School and St. Mary’s University, Jen has deep roots in San Antonio.
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