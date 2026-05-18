As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 18, 2026 Award-winning barber RJ Martinez creates Spurs-themed haircuts, Veronica Roth talks her new book, Mad Science performs live experiments, and Champion Home Services shares AC and plumbing tips Buena Gente Spurs Haircut (RJ Martinez) SAN ANTONIO – SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Spurs-themed haircuts, conversations with a NY Times bestselling author, science and home improvement all on SA Live.
It’s Spurs Monday, and we’re celebrating with Spurs-themed haircuts happening live in studio with award-winning barber
RJ Martinez.
Best-selling author
Veronica Roth joins us to talk about her latest book, Seek the Traitor’s Son, and what inspired this new story following the success of the Divergent franchise. Go’Shen Point BBQ is live on set with delicious barbecue favorites and details on what makes their spot a must-try for local BBQ lovers. Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio brings exciting live acid base mixtures to the studio with hands-on fun designed to spark curiosity for kids and families.
Plus,
Champion Home Services joins us to break down plumbing liners — what they are, warning signs you may need one, and how they can help homeowners avoid costly plumbing issues.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Jada Pickett headshot
Jada Pickett is a multimedia journalist and storyteller who thrives on sharing the heart and soul of San Antonio. As a member of SA Live, she brings her creativity and charisma to every segment, showcasing the incredible people, places and events that make the Alamo City truly unique.
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