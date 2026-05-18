As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 18, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Spurs-themed haircuts, conversations with a NY Times bestselling author, science and home improvement all on SA Live.

It’s Spurs Monday, and we’re celebrating with Spurs-themed haircuts happening live in studio with award-winning barber RJ Martinez.

Recommended Videos

Best-selling author Veronica Roth joins us to talk about her latest book, Seek the Traitor’s Son, and what inspired this new story following the success of the Divergent franchise.

Go’Shen Point BBQ is live on set with delicious barbecue favorites and details on what makes their spot a must-try for local BBQ lovers.

Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio brings exciting live acid base mixtures to the studio with hands-on fun designed to spark curiosity for kids and families.

Plus, Champion Home Services joins us to break down plumbing liners — what they are, warning signs you may need one, and how they can help homeowners avoid costly plumbing issues.