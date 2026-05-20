As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 20, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Have you tried taco pizza? Crust Pizza Co. shows us their one-of-a-kind & classic flavors, Spur heads have gone viral on social media we meet the man making this trendy way to show your spirit & Moody Gardens has a summer season jam-packed with fun.

He wanted something Spurs fans would go nuts for, a local man creates foam Spur hats - similar to the cheese heads in Green Bay - and people can’t get enough for them. Jen chats with him & finds out this creation actually dates back to the 90’s.

Take the short drive to New Braunfels & you can get a taste of Crust Pizza Co. Their one-of-a-kind & classic flavors have created quite the buzz that we even heard them here in SA.

Best-selling author Veronica Roth joins us to talk about her latest book, "Seek the Traitor’s Son," and we find out what inspired this new story following the success of the Divergent franchise.

A beach, a rainforest and dinosaurs? That’s just a bit of the fun you can find at Moody Gardens in Galveston. We find out what they have in store for you this summer and there’s honestly too much to write... it’s worth checking out here.

P.A.M. Media Outreach is on a mission to inspired underserved youth in our city to become the next generation of leaders. We meet one young person who has grown through the program and the big event where they hope to reach many new youngsters.