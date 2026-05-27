As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Spurs-inspired flavors for Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Keldon Johnson, plus an important conversation about your rights after a workplace injury without workers’ comp insurance. – San Antonio - Today at 10:30 a.m., we’re throwing a Spurs pizza party with SA Fun Foods, complete with cannolis, Spurs-inspired pizza and games.

Plus, we get a sample of the menu at the San Antonio staple, Cappy’s Restaurant. The restaurant has been serving their signature “Mustang Chicken” and craft cocktails that keep locals coming back.

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Ready to hit the road in style? GMC truck month is underway and we are taking you to South San Buick GMC for all the deals.

It’s a packed show full of Spurs spirit, community, and helpful information you won’t want to miss.