As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 15

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The NBA Finals & playoffs left us all stressed for weeks but Mokara Hotel & Spa has the perfect way to relax and the local restaurant serving some great comfort food for a rainy day.

It’s been a stressful few weeks for San Antonio with an up-and-down playoff run, and now that it’s all over, do you need help relaxing? Mokara Hotel & Spa has a Spurs themed spa package to keep your Spurs spirit up and bring the stress down.

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