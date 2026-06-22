As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 22, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., A local salon shows us some fresh new hairdos for summer & Cappy’s menu just gets better and better - wait till you see these desserts.

From extensions to curls to highlights, Cloud 9 can do it all. If you want a new look for summer this local salon has the skills to keep you looking your best & in-style.

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We showed you their signature dishes, now we check out Cappy’s desserts & drinks.

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