As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 22, 2026 Summer hairstyles & Cappy’s restaurant spotlights their desserts Summer Styles (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., A local salon shows us some fresh new hairdos for summer & Cappy’s menu just gets better and better - wait till you see these desserts.
From extensions to curls to highlights,
Cloud 9 can do it all. If you want a new look for summer this local salon has the skills to keep you looking your best & in-style.
We showed you their signature dishes, now we check out
Cappy’s desserts & drinks. Cordura coffee shop is helping to keep your perked-up all day long & show off how they create fun foam designs.
Summer is a great time to start a new hobby,
Mud Studio shows us their pottery making classes for grown ups.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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