As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 24, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., A local bakery celebrating Pride month & the World Cup with colorful treats, a summer trip to Alaska & getting your A/C ready for summer.
Panifico Bake Shop is known for their holiday themed treats & they did not disappoint for June. You can get rainbow cakes & donuts to celebrate Pride & colorful pan dulce to root on the U.S. or Mexico for the World Cup.
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Travel expert Adeina Anderson had the trip of a lifetime - a glacial getaway to Alaska. She talks about taking a smaller cruise line, seeing animals & going to one the largest national parks in the country.
Are you ready for those extreme summer temperatures? Your A/C will be working overtime for the next few months, so you’ll want to make sure it’s in tip-top shape. Air and Drain Works is offering a $20.26 HVAC tune up special to make sure you stay cool all season long.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.