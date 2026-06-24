As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 24, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., A local bakery celebrating Pride month & the World Cup with colorful treats, a summer trip to Alaska & getting your A/C ready for summer.

Panifico Bake Shop is known for their holiday themed treats & they did not disappoint for June. You can get rainbow cakes & donuts to celebrate Pride & colorful pan dulce to root on the U.S. or Mexico for the World Cup.

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Travel expert Adeina Anderson had the trip of a lifetime - a glacial getaway to Alaska. She talks about taking a smaller cruise line, seeing animals & going to one the largest national parks in the country.

Beef Loving Texans is getting into the World Cup spirit with an Argentinian recipe.

Are you ready for those extreme summer temperatures? Your A/C will be working overtime for the next few months, so you’ll want to make sure it’s in tip-top shape. Air and Drain Works is offering a $20.26 HVAC tune up special to make sure you stay cool all season long.