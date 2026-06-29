As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 29, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The bunz get all the glory but they’re just the beginning of what makes this burger shop great & Schlitterbahn is ready for summer with some new rides and big renovations.

We take you inside Bunz, a mouth-watering burger spot in downtown San Antonio. You won’t believe their fries and shakes, too.

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