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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 29, 2026

Burgers, Boudro’s on the River Walk & New at Schlitterbahn

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Schlitterbahn (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The bunz get all the glory but they’re just the beginning of what makes this burger shop great & Schlitterbahn is ready for summer with some new rides and big renovations.

We take you inside Bunz, a mouth-watering burger spot in downtown San Antonio. You won’t believe their fries and shakes, too.

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It’s a San Antonio staple on the River Walk--we go inside Boudro’s on the River Walk for history, food and culture.

Were you told you dental implants aren’t you for? That may not be the case anymore. Stone Ridge Dental is helping more people than ever - get the smile of there dreams.

It’s summer time & one of the best ways to cool off is a day at Schlitterbahn. We find out what’s new, what’s been upgraded, & we go ahead and try out some of the rides ourselves.

We visit the local & family-owned Flaming Wok Express to check out the tasty menu & see what customers are saying.

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