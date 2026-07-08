As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 8, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., You may not have seen this local Italian restaurant before but some big name celebrities have and why this is the best time to book your Alaskan getaway.

La Sorrentina Italian restaurant is bringing a taste of Italy to the west side. This hidden gem is worth the visit - we check out their menu, filled with the classic dishes you’ll love.

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