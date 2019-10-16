Get exclusive raspas at Mala Luna festival

Mala Luna Music Festival is returning to San Antonio with major performances by Russ, Miguel, Diplo and Juice Wrld.

SA Live has the inside scoop, or should we say raspa, on some of the treats and performances for the festival taking place Oct. 26 and 27.

Big Daddy's Eats and Treats is an uber-popular San Antonio spot serving up mangonadas, fesanadas, mangodillies and more.

Check out the video above to see the Big Daddy's exclusive treat that will only be available at Mala Luna 2019.

Rhythm and blues artist Jay Wile also stopped by SA Live to give an exclusive performance before his appearance at the festival.

Listen below:

