New Burger Boy Location Now Open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Burger boy is opening it’s newest location on the West Side of San Antonio - but the kitchen is still cranking out the classic burgers that South Texas has come to love since 1985.

The beloved burger joint is under new management as of last year, but the new owners promise to continue providing the same quality and service that fans of the original location have come to expect.

“You can get a hamburger everywhere, but you can only get a Burger Boy at one place, now two," co-owner Bryce Pohlmeier said.

Some of the architectural elements of the North Saint Mary’s location are in the new building as an homage to the iconic burger joint.

“Its been our goal not to change anything," Pohlmeier said. "Its been great getting our new employees to the old location to see the culture and see what Burger Boy is."

Burger Boy has a long history in South Texas, and the new owners are proud to continue its legacy. The original owners, the Bates family, still provide input and make sure they don’t stray too far from the original.

The ingredients used to make the classic burgers are all local. The meat is ground fresh daily by Bolner’s meat market, a local grocer and butcher, and the bread is from a local bakery.

The burger joint is not only known for their burgers.

Burger Boy is also home to the original orange freeze drink - an orange flavored slush drink that the burger joint put on the map.

Burger Boy is a San Antonio treasure. It is considered one of the top three burger joints in the United States by a national publication and will soon be available all across San Antonio with more plans to expand the restaurant around the Alamo city.

The new Burger Boy is located at 9334 Potranco Road. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays.

To get more information on Burger Boy, just head to their Facebook page.

