Ride country's first drop tower VR attraction at Six Flags

SAN ANTONIO - The Drop of Doom is the first roller coaster of its kind in the U.S. and lucky for San Antonio -- it’s at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

This drop tower VR attraction will rocket riders in a high speed vertical ascent up 100 stories, while teetering off the edge of a helicopter.

Riders will wear Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, transforming them into gunship pilots that are under attack by mutant spiders.

The Drop of Doom will be free with paid park admission for a limited time.

“We initially debuted this groundbreaking new technology last summer on our Superman Krypton Coaster as guests battled Lex Luther for control of Metropolis and found it to be incredibly popular, and this latest version is even more advanced,” said park president Jeffrey Siebert.

The Drop of Doom is a limited-run attraction and part of Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ 25th anniversary season.

