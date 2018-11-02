Are you expecting?

SAN ANTONIO - If you know someone who has had pregnancy complications, North Central Baptist Hospital offers the highest level of care for babies who need specialized care.

"We get to know the families quite well," said Dr. Mary Wearden, MEDNAX neonatologist. "We have a NICU reunion every year, and we want the parents to be a part of the care team. We want them to be present at the bedside as much as possible."

NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) Level 4 at North Central Baptist Hospital is open 24/7 for moms and dads to visit their child.

"Our emphasis is on family-centered care," Wearden said.

Maternity classes and events

EClass - Understanding Birth | Nov. 4 at 12 a.m. |

Boot Camp For New Dads | Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. |

EClass - Understanding Breastfeeding | Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. |

