FREE events for Final Four fans!

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready basketball fans, the Final Four (NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament) is coming to San Antonio!

That's right, you can be a part of the March Madness action by going to fan events from Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 2, right here in the Alamo City.

"The Final Four is expected to bring more than 100,000 visitors to San Antonio," said Mary Ullmann Japhet, public relations committee chair.

Japhet said, "The Final Four weekend is an event for all of San Antonio."

It may be hard to get your hands on a ticket for the games, but you can still be a part of the madness downtown during that weekend!

The Final Four Fan Fest is perfect for the kids!

Listed below are some of the events that happen at the Final Four Fan Fest.

Skills competitions

Autograph sessions with NCAA legends

* You may see David Robinson and Sean Elliott at the autograph sessions

How can I get a ticket to Fan Fest?

Kids 12 and under get in for free

Military ID holders also get in for free

Tickets for adults are $8 by March 16; $10 after March 16

Use the code FINAL4 on Ticketmaster for 50 percent off today

What events are FREE at the Final Four Fan Fest?

Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

Reese’s Final Four Friday and NABC All-Star Game River Rally

March Madness Music Fest

For more information about the Final Four, you can visit NCAA.com/FinalFour or call 210-820-2180.

