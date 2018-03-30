How to use CPS Energy "Manage My Account and My Energy Portal"

SAN ANTONIO - Saving money and energy just got so much easier!

Calling all CPS Energy customers, Manage My Account and My Energy Portal is super convenient/user-friendly to help you access your energy usage, account and help you save energy!

Don’t forget that on Manage My Account and My Energy Portal, you can do business with CPS Energy 24/7.

Monica Taylor, a spokesperson at CPS Energy, said," Manage My Account and My Energy Portal gives everyone an opportunity to save energy and budget better."

With Manage My Account you can:

View and pay your bill online

Pay by check/credit card (Chase $2.35 convenience fee)

You can also set up new service online, start service, stop service and transfer service.

Manage My Account customers can see their daily energy use by clicking on My Energy Portal.

See how your energy use compares to your neighbors’ energy use

See how the weather affects your energy use

(See below for the charts on CPSEnergy.com Manage My Energy portal)

If you have the CPS Energy smart meter, then you can see your energy use day-by-day and even hour-by-hour!

Make a plan to save energy with help from over 170 money-saving tips from CPS Energy

You can even set an alert to notify you if you’re headed toward a higher than usual bill for the month

Manage My Account and My Energy Portal can be accessed from any web-enabled device. You can do business with CPS Energy when it’s convenient for you.

To enroll in Manage My Account and get access to My Energy Portal, visit cpsenergy.com and for more information call 210-353-2222.

Helpful tip make sure you have your account number available!

Information courtesy of CPS Energy.

