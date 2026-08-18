2026 SA Picks Winners: Automotive

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SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, you have spoken—and your picks are officially in! From sudsy shine-ups to showroom standouts, these Automotive businesses earned their place among the SA Picks winners.

Whether you’re giving your ride a refresh, upgrading your tires, getting a little body work done, or shopping for your next vehicle, these local favorites are ready to help you get where you’re going.

🧼 Car Wash

Give it up for the businesses helping San Antonio cars sparkle:

The Wash Tub

The Wash Tub City Base

Club Car Wash

🛞 Tires

These winners are rolling into the spotlight:

Discount Tire

Discount Tire Bandera & 1604

Discount Tire on Austin Hwy

🔧 Auto Repair/Body Shop

For tune-ups, repairs, accessories and everything in between, these pros made the cut:

2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories LLC

Gunn Nissan

Prestige Luxury Automotive - Bitters

🚘 Dealership

And the winners helping San Antonians find their next ride are:

Gunn Automotive

Caliente Harley-Davidson

Vara Chevrolet

A big congratulations to all of this year’s Automotive SA Picks winners—and a huge thank-you to everyone who voted! Keep those engines humming, those tires turning and those car washes booked. 🏆

Stay tuned for more SA Picks winners, thanks again to everyone who voted, and to our sponsor Gamez Law Firm.