2026 SA Picks Winners: Automotive

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, you have spoken—and your picks are officially in! From sudsy shine-ups to showroom standouts, these Automotive businesses earned their place among the SA Picks winners.
Whether you’re giving your ride a refresh, upgrading your tires, getting a little body work done, or shopping for your next vehicle, these local favorites are ready to help you get where you’re going.
🧼 Car Wash
Give it up for the businesses helping San Antonio cars sparkle:
- The Wash Tub
- The Wash Tub City Base
- Club Car Wash
🛞 Tires
These winners are rolling into the spotlight:
- Discount Tire
- Discount Tire Bandera & 1604
- Discount Tire on Austin Hwy
🔧 Auto Repair/Body Shop
For tune-ups, repairs, accessories and everything in between, these pros made the cut:
- 2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories LLC
- Gunn Nissan
- Prestige Luxury Automotive - Bitters
🚘 Dealership
And the winners helping San Antonians find their next ride are:
- Gunn Automotive
- Caliente Harley-Davidson
- Vara Chevrolet
A big congratulations to all of this year’s Automotive SA Picks winners—and a huge thank-you to everyone who voted! Keep those engines humming, those tires turning and those car washes booked. 🏆
Stay tuned for more SA Picks winners, thanks again to everyone who voted, and to our sponsor Gamez Law Firm.