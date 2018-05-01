KSAT Special: '300 Years of San Antonio: Day of Reflection'

SAN ANTONIO - Join KSAT 12 News anchor Ursula Pari from 8-9 p.m. Tuesday on KSAT, KSAT.com and on OTT for '300 Years of San Antonio: Day of Reflection,' which takes a look at the first 150 years of San Antonio's history .

Ursula takes us back in time, starting in 1718, at major milestones, the people who made the biggest difference in our city and the culture that makes San Antonio today.

You'll also hear some stories that, surprisingly, most San Antonians may have not heard about.

The special comes on the day the city begins marking Commemorative Week to celebrate the 300th birthday of our city.

On Tuesday, residents are urged to participate in a Day of Reflection, which invites residents and faith-based communities to celebrate our unity and our diversity and reflect on the direction we will set for the next 300 years.

Click here for a full list of Commemorative Week events.

