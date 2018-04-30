San Antonio celebrates 300th birthday this week; Here is a daily schedule of events

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio and Bexar County is commemorating its 300th anniversary this year.

History and education, arts and culture, and community service are at the forefront of initiatives that will reflect on our storied past, celebrate our current achievements and prepare the community for the next 300 years.

This week (May 1-6, 2018) is designated as Commemorative Week, to celebrate key milestones exactly 300 years later.

On May 1, 1718, the Mission San Antonio de Valero -- later known as the Alamo -- was established.

Four days later, the Presidio San Antonio de Bejár was formed to protect the new mission.

San Antonio’s five area missions are Texas’ only UNESCO World Heritage site and are at the forefront of many activities during the Tricentennial year.

Before the missions were built, the area was inhabited by the Payaya people and known by them as Yanaguana.

San Antonio’s multicultural history will be honored during the Commemorative Week.

Below are links to a daily schedule of events for the week ahead. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, May 1: Day of Reflection

Wednesday, May 2: History and Education

Thursday, May 3: Founder's Day

Friday, May 4: Arts for All

Saturday, May 5: Legacy Day

Saturday, May 6: Military Appreciation, Siclovia

