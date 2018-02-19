SA Tricentennial celebrates Navy Week

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Tricentennial celebration continues this week with more featured events commemorating San Antonio's storied history, including the city's largest ever Navy Week.

Navy Week seeks to educate Americans on the importance of Naval service, understand the investment they make in their Navy and to increase awareness in cities which might not otherwise see the Navy at work on a regular basis.

Monday:

10 a.m.: Navy Week Kickoff and Mass Enlistment at the Alamo

10 a.m.: Navy Day at UTSA

5 p.m.: Navy Band and Ceremonial Guard Concert and Demo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Tuesday:

1 p.m.: Navy Band concert at San Antonio VA Hospital

6:30 p.m.: Navy Band and Ceremonial Guard Concert and Demo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Wednesday:

11:30 a.m.: Navy Band concert at San Antonio Children's Hospital*

6:30 p.m.: Navy Band and Ceremonial Guard Concert and Demo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Thursday:

9 a.m.: City of San Antonio City Council Proclamation with Vice Adm. McCollum and USS San Antonio Sailors*

10:30 a.m.: Navy Band concert at San Antonio VA*

6:30 p.m.: Navy Band and Ceremonial Guard Concert and Demo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Friday:

12 p.m.: Navy Band public concert outside the Alamo

6:30 p.m.: Navy Band and Ceremonial Guard Concert and Demo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

7:30 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night at the San Antonio Rodeo

Saturday:

9:30 a.m.: Navy Band Concert at Sea World

1 p.m.: Navy Band National Anthem at San Antonio Rodeo

Sunday:

5:30 p.m.: Navy Band Concert at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo



