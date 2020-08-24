How you can help make a difference on high-energy demand days

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As residents in South Texas already know, August weather can be brutal -- with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.

According to CPS Energy, high-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days.

Every bit of conserved energy helps CPS Energy continue to power San Antonio. CPS Energy has provided some tips on how you can potentially save money on your energy bill by helping out on high-energy demand days.

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home to conserve energy. If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler. Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight -- and shut them off from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Turn off and unplug nonessential lights and appliances. Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and washing machines, especially during peak demand hours or the hours specified in the conservation appeal. Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible. Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing nonessential production processes.

Tips to conserve energy with your refrigerator and freezer:

By changing the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer -- this helps conserve energy and can even help you save some money on your monthly energy bill. Some other ideas include ...

Keep your fridge and freezer full, even if you just use bottles of water. Fun tip -- a full fridge uses less energy. Set refrigerator temperature between 37 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Set the freezer between 0 to 5 degrees. Make sure the seal around the door is airtight, and keep the refrigerator coils clean from lint and dust. Don’t keep a refrigerator in a nonair-conditioned space, because it will have to work harder to keep cool.

Since Texas is in some of the hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, visit cpsenergy.com/assistance.