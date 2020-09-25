Nonprofits program connects eligible Bexar County residents affected by COVID-19 with in-demand jobs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need some help finding a job?

Workforce Solutions Alamo, a local nonprofit has partnered with Bexar County to create the Access Career Training and New Opportunities for Work program.

A.C.T. N.O.W. connects eligible Bexar County residents affected by COVID-19 with in-demand jobs and job-training programs within their community, as well as support services such as childcare.

The program will provide help through experienced career counselors who will assess employment barriers and develop a plan to get individuals on a career pathway.

Eligibility:

If you are a resident of Bexar County, please contact Workforce Solutions Alamo about eligibility. Career counselors will determine your eligibility, and if you are not eligible for this specific program, the group can connect you with other opportunities offered by Workforce Solutions Alamo for training for jobs and careers.

If you are a resident of Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina or Wilson counties please call 210-224-HELP (4357) to get connected with other opportunities.

If you have questions about finding a job in Bexar County, Workforce Solutions Alamo wants to help. Just type in your question into the SAQ portal below.

To learn more about Workforce Solutions Alamo A.C.T. N.O.W. program, click here.