Job shopping? This group provides countless immediate openings in your area

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Being on the hunt for a new job can be extremely stressful, especially during a pandemic, but there’s a group who wants to help.

Workforce Solutions Alamo features immediate job openings from area employers in need of qualified candidates. Companies in the 13-Alamo Region are looking for applicants for top industries, from energy, construction and technology to other top industries that are adding jobs and thriving in our state.

The largest employment sectors in Texas are retail trade, health care, professional services, and leisure and hospitality, according to Workforce Solutions Alamo.

To maintain an advantaged position in a competitive industry, employers are searching for the most skilled and specialized professionals.

You can increase your chances of getting hired, and also learn more about training opportunities.

On the Workforce Solutions Alamo website, you can explore different jobs from the 13-County Alamo Region, which includes Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina and Wilson counties.

If you’re not sure where to get qualified for certain jobs, the group offers suggestions for educational opportunities.

To learn more about using the Workforce Solutions Alamo Jobs Now search tool, watch the video below. Click here to start applying for open positions.