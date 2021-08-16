These signature pizza pairings are perfect for an evening out on the town

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Fralo’s Pizza is serving up one-of-a-kind flavors, refreshing beer and a great, intimate atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy outside.

For Shiner Beer fans, Fralo’s Pizza suggests these food pairings you have to try:

Shiner Sea Salt & Lime - paired with Fralo’s “The Little Hottie”, which has spicy tomato sauce, oven-roasted chicken, Roma tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, corn and cilantro.

Shiner Bock - accompanied by Fralo’s “The Game Time”. It has Italian sausage, venison pepperoni, fresh spinach, mushroom, provolone cheese and red onion, with spicy tomato sauce.

Shiner Light Blond - paired with Fralo’s “Grants Pear 2.0″, it’s covered with olive oil, caramelized pears, gorgonzola, arugula and prosciutto.

Fralo’s Pizza is just up the road from The Dominion.

Fralo’s is conveniently located for visitors to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Shops at La Cantera, and the Bass Pro Shop on IH-10. The restaurant is pet friendly and offers live music every weekend.

Have any other Shiner Beer recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.

Feeling lucky? Enter here for the Texas Eats - Shiner Beer Sweepstakes to try your hand at scoring some merchandise. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter the sweepstakes and to consume Shiner Beers.

Ad

Anchor Bar sits at 23651 W Interstate 10 Frontage Road, San Antonio 78257. To learn more about Shiner, click here.

Shiner has been independently owned since 1909. Shiner is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas.

ENTER HERE: Texas Eats: Shiner Beers Sweepstakes - August 14

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Ad

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.