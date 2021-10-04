This local eatery serves up authentic food from Monterrey

David Elder takes you inside La Taqueria de Monterrey for a new episode of Texas Eats.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” La Taqueria de Monterrey packs some great local touches, offering authentic family food, all while being conveniently located in the central San Antonio community, with a full menu of delectable entrees, sides and desserts.

The taqueria opened its doors to the Alamo City in 2016 to share its Northern Mexican food with San Antonians.

La Taqueria de Monterrey’s sole mission is to offer a unique, different and -- in so many ways -- a one-of-a-kind culinary experience with mouth-watering flavors like no other.

The street tacos with tortilla suave are the premier star of the show. And you get to enjoy every bite in a great atmosphere where friends and family can gather. La Taqueria de Monterrey’s passion is to provide customers with the authentic taste brought to San Antonio from the City of Monterrey in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

To get a taste of what the menu offers, see below for the wide range of selections you can try.

La Taquerria De Monterrey

La Taqueria de Monterrey has two locations at 2715 Hillcrest Drive and 6565 Babcock Road that offer dine-in, drive-thru and pick-up.

To learn more about La Taqueria de Monterrey, click or tap here.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

