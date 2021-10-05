Need help accessing COVID-19 vaccine? Local program provides resources, assistance for Bexar County residents

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need help scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Through funding from Texas Health and Humans Services, an Alamo Area Council of Government’s program, the Alamo Service Connection/Aging & Disability Resource Center, is now available to assist Alamo-area residents find answers and connect with providers to schedule their COVID-19 vaccines.

The program can help residents find places to access the vaccine, schedule an appointment and, in some circumstances, offer assistance with transportation to and from vaccination centers, or receiving the vaccine at home.

Residents living in the 13-county AACOG area can call 866-231-4922 for assistance with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Services offered by AACOG

As AACOG’s Bexar Area Agency on Aging (BAAA) serves the City of San Antonio and Bexar County, it is dedicated to building a community that supports older residents and allows them to age in place with dignity, security and enhanced quality of life.

The range of services provided include assistance with Social Security, Medicare, health and wellness training, legal aid, assistance for family caregivers, senior centers, recreation, congregate meals, home-delivered meals, home visits by a social worker, adult protective services (APS), emergency financial assistance home repairs, in-home supportive services and access to transportation services.

To schedule your vaccine appointment and/or transportation, call the Alamo Service Connection at 866-231-4922 or 210-477-3275.

