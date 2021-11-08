These signature German pairings are perfect for an ‘Oktoberfest’ celebration in New Braunfels

David Elder takes you inside Black Whale Pub for a new episode of Texas Eats.

Sprechen Sie Fun?

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Black Whale Pub located downtown New Braunfels is serving up delicious German cuisine and the original craft beer of Texas just in time for Wurstfest.

Black Whale Pub was established back in the 1800s, when New Braunfels was first settled, built by the name of Zum Schwarzen Wallfisch, when translated to English it means black whale.

For Shiner Beer fans, Black Whale Pub suggests these food pairings you have to try:

1) Shiner Oktoberfest (Caramel notes pair well with fall flavors)

Doner Kebab: Doner meat topped with a tangy cucumber/cabbage/red onion slaw, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce served on house-made naan bread.

2) Shiner Light Blonde (Pairs well with poultry and spicy food)

Chicken skewers: Chicken skewers coated with your choice of made-in-house sauces or dry rub, served with two Kartoffelpuffers and jalapeno applesauce.

3) Shiner Bock (Pairs well with proteins and bold flavors)

Whalentauschen: Flavorful bratwurst cut in half and stuffed into a pita pocket; topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions and green bell peppers and spicy brown mustard.

Black Whale Pub also offers schnitzel sticks, kartoffelpuffers and pretzels with beer cheese dips.

Guests can enjoy an ice-cold Shiner Bock pint for $3 from open to close every day. Black Whale Pub is conveniently located downtown New Braunfels on 367 Main Plaza.

Shiner has been independently owned since 1909. Shiner is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas.

