German foodies must try these pairings nestled in historic Gruene

David Elder takes you inside Gruene Grove for a new episode of Texas Eats.

Prost!

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” The Gruene Grove is offering a great outdoor space to celebrate the rich German heritage of Gruene, Texas with the original craft beer of Texas.

Plus, there’s even an underground speakeasy and live entertainment. Gruene is just a short drive away from New Braunfels where the annual Wurstfest happens.

Nestled inside The Gruene Grove is a German bratwurst food truck “Wurst in Gruene” that serves up some of the wurst and some not-the-wurst items to enjoy, including hot dogs and grilled cheese for the little ones while you sip your favorite Shiner Beers.

And don’t miss out on Grandma’s House Kraut recipe, straight from Germany. It just needs a cold Texas beer to make a perfect pairing.

On the “Wurst in Gruene” menu:

German: House sauerkraut, house mustard, sauteed onion, curry ketchup in pretzel bun

Italian: Grilled peppers and onions, house mustard in a pretzel bun

American: All-beef, ketchup, mustard, dill relish, diced onions in a pretzel bun

Tejas: Chili, cheddar cheese, diced onions, fried jalapenos in a pretzel bun

Are you a vegetarian? You can substitute any wurst for a beyond beef veggie sausage. To complete your meal, you have to try the homemade German potato salad to complete your meal.

To quench your thirst, The Gruene Grove recommends pairing your German meal with Shiner Light Blonde (Pairs well with poultry and spicy food) or Shiner Bock (Pairs well with proteins and bold flavors).

The Gruene Grove is located at 1263 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, 78130.

Shiner has been independently owned since 1909. Shiner is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas.

To learn more about Shiner, click or tap here.

