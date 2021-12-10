David Elder’s Shiner beer bread recipe (2 ways)

Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon iodized table salt
- 1⁄4 cup granulated white sugar
- 1 (12 ounces) Shiner Bock Beer
- 1⁄2 cup melted butter
Directions
- Preheat your oven, smoker or grill to 375°. Sift the flour into a large bowl and add all of the dry ingredients. Pour the Shiner beer into the dry mixture. Fold the beer into the dry mix using a non-stick spatula. Add half of the melted butter and fold it into the dough.
- Pour the dough into a non-stick loaf pan. Pour the rest of the butter on top of the dough. Place the dough into the smoker, oven or grill.
- At 375°, the dough will take about 1 hour to bake. At around 325°-350°, (if using a wood-fired smoker or grill) the bread can take up to 1.5 hours. Check the dough with a dry toothpick – if the dough sticks to the toothpick, it is not ready.
- Once the bread is finished baking, remove it and let it cool down for 15-20 minutes. For a sweet dessert, add your favorite fruit, honey and a couple of slices of brie cheese. For a savory treat, add a slice of smoked ham, brie cheese and a simple ham glaze (1 cup pineapple juice, 1 cup light brown sugar, ½ cup of honey, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, ½ teaspoon of ground cloves.)
When enjoying Shiner Bock this holiday season, please remember to drink responsibly and drive safe.
Have any other Shiner Beer recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.
Shiner, which has been independently owned since 1909, is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas. To learn more about Shiner, click or tap here.
KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.
Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.