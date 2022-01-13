This is what patients can expect from a bunion removal

Endeavor Clinical Trials is conducting bunionectomy trials to evaluate new pain medications. We are trying to determine if these pain medications are safe and effective for future use.

Thinking about getting a bunion removed?

Right here in San Antonio, there are bunion academy trials to evaluate new pain medications, and you might be able to be a part of them.

Dr. Chad Howze, sub-investigator; DPM/podiatrist, explains how individuals with bunions can possibly get their bunions removed -- and earn compensation for their participation.

1. What is a bunion?

According to Evolution Research Group, a bunion is a painful bony bump that develops at the base of the big toe. This bony bump is often caused by narrow, tight-fitting shoes. Bunions can be bothersome, causing daily pain and leading to serious conditions like arthritis.

Takeaway: If you are noticing a large painful bump that forms on the joint at the base of your big toe, this is a sign to consult your podiatrist.

2. What can patients expect from a bunionectomy?

Adults with bunions in need of bunion removal surgery may qualify for upcoming research studies. A bunionectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a bunion and cutting of the bone and need for screw fixation.

“A patient is required to stay with us somewhere between three to five days,” said Howze. “The patient takes part in our research, which is to trial investigative medications to determine their effectiveness for pain control after surgery.”

Takeaway: Patients who are approved for the clinical trial are expected to be evaluated for three to five days.

3. What is the benefit to the patient for participation in a clinical trial?

“Patients get to have a board-certified surgeon do their surgery, and patients get to participate and help us bring forward new pain medications that can be effective for the general public,” Howze said.

Takeaway: Those who qualify may see medical staff at no cost, have access to bunion removal surgery at no cost and receive compensation for time and travel.

4. Who is eligible for the clinical trial?

Qualified participants include adults 18 and older, and those with a bunion who are willing to undergo bunion removal surgery, though additional criteria may apply, Evolution Research Group explained.

Takeaway: Participants must be 18 years or older and have a bunion to be considered as a candidate. In addition, candidates must take a quick online survey to start the application process.

