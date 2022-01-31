Vote for your 2022 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive Fan Favorite

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

This weekend, the Alamo City will go head back in time to the Old West, with horse-drawn buggies and wagons rolling down the streets of downtown in the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

The parade will be broadcasted live beginning Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12 and in a live stream on KSAT.com, kicking off the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo season.

Dozens of longhorns will mosey down Houston Street, followed by a festive parade of buggies, wagons, horses, dancers and other parade entries.

Look below to see which entry won our Fan Favorites contest! You can vote for your favorite entrants once per hour until