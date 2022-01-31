60º

Vote for your 2022 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive Fan Favorite

2022 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

This weekend, the Alamo City will go head back in time to the Old West, with horse-drawn buggies and wagons rolling down the streets of downtown in the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

The parade will be broadcasted live beginning Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12 and in a live stream on KSAT.com, kicking off the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo season.

Dozens of longhorns will mosey down Houston Street, followed by a festive parade of buggies, wagons, horses, dancers and other parade entries.

