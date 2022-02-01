Watch the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – It’s back! After a hiatus last year, thousands of people will line the streets in downtown San Antonio this Saturday for the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

The parade is slated to begin at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5 and you can watch the entire production on KSAT 12 or in the video player above.

You can also watch a mutli-cam experience of the parade on KSAT’s Live Parade page.

The parade is the official kick-off of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. This year, it will follow a new route, starting at I-35 and Houston Street, moving through downtown and ending at the Alamo (see map below).

2022 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive route map (2022 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive)

The KSAT News Now team of RJ Marquez and Alicia Barrera will be reporting from along the parade route, along with Texas Eats’ David Elder.

Ad

KSAT’s Ursula Pari will also be live streaming from her horseback cam during the parade with David Sears.

For a taste of what you can expect, check out Ursula’s live stream from the 2020 parade below and find her stream on the Live Parade page.

Western Heritage Weekend also includes the Vaquero Cook-Off and Stampede 5K Run/Walk. The fun run will begin on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a route running through historic downtown San Antonio. The cook-off will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday at Historic Market Square.

This is all leading up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo from Feb. 10 through Feb. 27 at the AT&T Center. You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.

Ad

Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!