Marketplace open enrollment is here: How to find quality, local health coverage for 2026

Focusing on what matters most to your health and peace of mind can help you make the right choice when selecting the right health care coverage for you.

As we begin to think about the new year ahead, many of us are setting goals to improve our health and wellbeing. At the top of the list is choosing the right health insurance plan to make sure you’ve got the coverage you need to be the best, healthiest version of yourself.

Open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace is happening now through Jan 15. This is your chance to enroll in a new plan or make changes for 2026 coverage. Whether you’re self-employed, a student, between jobs or simply looking for a plan that works for you, understanding your options is key.

What to consider when choosing a health plan

Shopping for health insurance can feel overwhelming. With so many plans to compare -- premiums, deductibles, copays, networks -- it’s easy to get lost in the details. However, focusing on what matters most to your health and peace of mind can help you make the right choice.

Here are some expert tips from Community First, the only locally owned and operated health plan in Bexar County:

Affordability : Look beyond the monthly premium. Consider deductibles, copays and out-of-pocket maximums to understand your potential costs. You may not have to pay a large amount for covered services before your insurance starts to contribute. For instance, : Look beyond the monthly premium. Consider deductibles, copays and out-of-pocket maximums to understand your potential costs. You may not have to pay a large amount for covered services before your insurance starts to contribute. For instance, Community First offers $0 deductible plan options , which can significantly benefit anyone who wants to avoid high upfront costs for doctor visits, labs or prescriptions.

Network access : Choose a plan that gives you access to trusted doctors, specialists and hospitals in your area. Convenience matters when you need care quickly.

Flexibility : Some plans require referrals to see specialists, while others don’t. If you want to skip extra appointments, look for plans with no referral requirements.

Additional benefits: Telehealth services, prescription delivery and : Telehealth services, prescription delivery and wellness programs can make managing your health easier and more convenient.

Making health care budget-friendly

Cost is often the biggest concern when choosing a plan. The good news? Marketplace coverage offers financial assistance to help make insurance more affordable.

Depending on your household income and family size, you may qualify for a premium tax credit that lowers your monthly costs.

To find out if you qualify and get help comparing plans, call a licensed Community First agent at 888-512-2347. They can guide you through your options and help you maximize your savings.

Why choose a local health plan?

Because Community First is locally owned and operated in Bexar County, they understand the unique needs of our community and are committed to providing personalized support through every step of enrollment and care.

When you choose Community First, you’re choosing people who live and work in the same community as you -- people who genuinely care about your health and wellbeing.

For residents of Bexar County who don’t have employer, Medicare, Medicaid or CHIP coverage, University Community Care Plan (UCCP) by Community First offers a strong option on the Marketplace.

UCCP is an Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) that connects you to a trusted network of nationally recognized providers through UT Health San Antonio and University Health. This means you can access primary care, specialists, outpatient facilities and hospitals right here in your community -- including the University Health Texas Diabetes Institute and University Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center.

With UCCP, you can see any in-network specialist without a referral, making it easier to get the care you need when you need it.

Benefits designed with you in mind

UCCP offers plans with:

$0 deductible options to help avoid high upfront costs.

No referral requirements for specialist visits.

Virtual care for convenient doctor visits from home.

Prescription delivery to keep medications coming without extra trips.

Beyond insurance coverage, UCCP members get access to programs that support your health year-round, including:

A 24/7 nurse advice line . When you have questions about your symptoms, medications or other health concerns, a bilingual registered nurse is always available. Call any time, day or night, to get trusted advice.

Health and wellness programs . Members can participate in programs designed to provide education and support to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, obesity and high blood pressure.

Mental health care coverage for counseling, therapy and behavior support.

Pregnancy and family support that includes education, resources and prenatal and postpartum support.

Scholarships and community programs. As the San Antonio area’s only local, nonprofit health plan, Community First invests in the community through scholarship opportunities and support for career growth.

Ready to enroll?

Your health is your most valuable asset, and the right insurance plan helps protect it. As you set your goals for 2026, make sure your coverage supports the life you want to live.

Community First and University Community Care Plan is a local partner with experts committed to your health and wellbeing every step of the way.

Getting started with Community First is easy:

Visit CommunityFirstMarketplace.com to explore plan options.

Apply online or call 888-512-2347 to speak with a licensed agent. They can help you compare plans, see if you qualify for savings and guide you in choosing the option that best fits your health needs and budget.

Open enrollment ends Jan 15. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

To learn more visit CommunityFirstMarketplace.com.