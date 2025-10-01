Honoring 3 decades of service: ‘30 Over 30′ celebrates San Antonio’s dedicated changemakers

Three winners of the "30 Over 30": Mary Helen Gonzalez (executive director of member services for Community First Health Plans), Charles Kight (former CEO and president of Community First Health Plans) and George B. Hernández (Retired CEO of University Health).

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In honor of its 30th anniversary, Community First Health Plans has created "30 Over 30” a special recognition to honor 30 organizations and individuals who have dedicated 30 or more years of service to San Antonio.

Inspired by Forbes’ “30 under 30” list, this program highlights long-standing leaders and groups who have built a healthier, stronger community through decades of commitment.

“These honorees show us what it really means to put the community first,” said Theresa Rodriguez Scepanski, president and CEO of Community First Health Plans. “We are proud to celebrate their leadership and look forward to continuing this work together for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Recognizing community leaders

The inaugural list of honorees is a reflection of San Antonio itself. It includes nonprofits that have strengthened families, cultural institutions that have brought people together and advocates who have fought tirelessly for access to health care for all.

Well-known names among this list, such as the San Antonio Food Bank, YMCA of Greater San Antonio and the San Antonio Zoo, are joined by equally impactful grassroots organizations like AVANCE, Brighton Center, CommuniCare, Project Quest and Alamo City Arts. These organizations have shaped lives in countless ways, including through early childhood intervention, access to food and other basic necessities, mentorship programs and mental health support.

“30 over 30” also honors individuals whose decades of work have made a lasting impact, including Ashley Green and Veronica Simpkins, co-founders and co-executive directors of Latched Support, and Dr. Glen Medellin, pediatrician and founder of the Comprehensive Care Clinic at University Health. Together with other honorees, their stories reflect a lifetime of commitment to continuously putting people and their community first.

A celebration of impact

Launched in September, an online showcase features all the honorees and shares their impactful stories. The platform allows the community to discover more about the leaders who have shaped San Antonio’s health through philanthropic leadership and investment.

In October, a recognition ceremony will bring honorees, their families and local media together to celebrate those achievements.

Community First is also recognizing its own team members whose leadership and dedication have been vital in putting the community first.

For 30 years, Community First Health Plans has been dedicated to making health care more accessible, compassionate and connected to the real needs of families across San Antonio and its surrounding counties.

Created in 1995 by University Health, the plan’s mission has always been to provide quality coverage that truly reflects the community it serves.

Over the past three decades, Community First has positively impacted more than 3.5 million individuals -- not only through health care but also by investing in programs that fight food insecurity among historically underserved populations, supporting education through community-driven initiatives, and enhancing neighborhoods through innovative partnerships.

Looking ahead

By amplifying the stories of these changemakers, Community First hopes to inspire others to see how service, compassion and advocacy can transform lives.

“30 Over 30” is more than a celebration; it’s a lasting reminder that building a healthier community takes many hands and hearts working together. It also raises awareness of the vital services these organizations provide, helping bridge gaps for individuals and families in need.

As Community First celebrates three decades of service, honoring these leaders is both a tribute to the past and a promise for the future. Health care is more than coverage -- it’s about putting people and community first.

