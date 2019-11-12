44ºF

Tim, Manu, bats return: 9 best moments from Tony Parker jersey retirement ceremony

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

The Spurs retired Tony Parker’s No. 9 jersey on Monday, bringing an official end to the Big Three era in San Antonio.

Parker’s jersey was raised to the AT&T Center rafters and placed alongside his longtime teammates and fellow champions, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.

It was an emotional ceremony that featured several speeches and moments from Parker’s career.

Parker spoke about growing up in San Antonio after coming from France at the age of 19, playing for head coach Gregg Popovich and building lifelong bonds and friendships with former teammates.

Here’s a look at the nine best moments of the evening as Parker became the 10th Spurs player to have his jersey retired.

9. It only seems right that the bats would make a quick cameo with the Big Three on the court. They flew onto the lower bowl area and delayed the start of the ceremony, but it was all in good fun.

8. Coach Gregg Popovich says Parker is someone who cares about his teammates, friends, fans and family.

7. Boris Diaw discusses what Parker has meant to basketball in France and internationally.

6. David Robinson says he’s proud of the husband and father Parker has become.

5. Manu says he appreciated how Parker immediately trusted him and how they became life long friends.

4. Duncan tells Parker there is no other point guard he would have played with during his career.

3. Fans give Parker one final “Go Spurs Go,” and also boo Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers.

2. Parker’s jersey is unveiled and hangs near Duncan and Ginobili.

1. Tony tells Tim and Manu their friendship and bond will last forever.

