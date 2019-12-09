San Antonio FC names Alen Marcina head coach

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC has found their man, and he’s a familiar face to the San Antonio soccer scene.

Monday afternoon, the Alamo City club released an official statement naming Alen Marcina as the second head coach in club history. Formerly the first team assistant coach, Marcina takes over for Darren Powell, who led SAFC for the past four seasons before stepping down in October.

“As result of a thorough search process, we are very pleased to introduce Alen Marcina as the head coach of San Antonio FC,” said SAFC Managing Director Tim Holt. “Alen’s strong leadership, driving ambition, tactical intelligence, and wealth of experience as a high-performing professional coach and player make him the right fit for our club. We are confident that Alen’s appointment will enhance our ability to perform amongst the elite teams in the USL Championship, while continuing our club’s important commitment to identifying, developing and integrating homegrown talent.”

Marcina has plenty of experience as a head coach in the San Antonio area. After spending time as an assistant coach, Marcina was promoted to head coach of the North American Soccer League’s San Antonio Scorpions in 2013 and led the team to the NASL Championship the following season. In serving as a professional head coach, Marcina has compiled a 48-35-21 overall record.

“I’m grateful to the leadership of San Antonio FC and Spurs Sports & Entertainment for entrusting me to lead this fantastic community club,” said Marcina. “Everyone at the club is committed to developing and evolving our identity by retaining and adding people of high character who will help us improve through their passion and performance. With our core values, we will improve our commitment to create a gold standard environment with a defined vision, playing style and integration philosophy. I’m excited to get underway.”

Marcina takes over a San Antonio squad that scored a club-record 62 goals in 2019, but finished in 11th in the Western Conference standings and missed the playoffs. SAFC has only qualified for the playoffs once in their four-year history.