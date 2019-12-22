Scholar Athlete: Katelyn Ruiz, Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am mostly excited for districts and finishing out my last year on the court strong.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

What drives me is that I want to play tennis in college, so I have to keep up my grades and practice twice as hard.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

If you really want something, go for it. But you have to stay consistent and put it in all your effort. Also, to be thankful for your friends and family for supporting you and be sure to make time for them.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about my high school is that all the teachers and coaches care so much about their students success on and off the court/field.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend UTSA.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had a superpower, I would choose the ability to pause time so that I can have more time to practice tennis and study for my classes.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Will Smith because he is inspiring, funny and a four-time Grammy award winner.