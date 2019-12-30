Scholar Athlete: Anna Sujo, Stevens High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited to keep learning and growing as a person to be able to face the challenges of real life after high school. I hope my time at Stevens has helped my teammates and friends grow and want to become leaders in our community.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My family is what drives me to be successful in the classroom and on the court. I always think about all the sacrifices my family have done to get me where I’m at and never giving up on me. Everything I do is for them, to thank them for the unconditional love and support.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would tell them to never give up even when it gets hard. Some days will be harder than others but you have to keep pushing by believing in yourself and know that it’s all worth it at the end. Being a student athlete is challenging but finding a balance between school, athletics, and family is doable.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I like that our teachers and coaching staff are always there for us, they push us to become better athletes and students and help us prepare for real life. I love that our coaching staff is so loving by supporting each other’s sport, making it feel like a family.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am planning to attend Our Lady of the Lake to further my education. I’m going to major in biology to become a nurse practitioner because I’ve always liked to help people.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have a superpower, I would like to read minds to know what they’re thinking and if they’re lying.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Micah Christenson because he is a great athlete and an amazing leader on the court.