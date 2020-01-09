Former NFL player, Duncanville assistant coach takes over at Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – Former Duncanville High School assistant coach Quincy Stewart has been named the new head football coach at Sam Houston High School.

Stewart takes over for Melton Schultz. For the past two years, Stewart has served as the linebackers coach at Duncanville, which is a perennial state contender.

The Panthers advanced to the UIL Class 6A state championship game back-to-back seasons.

Stewart was also a head coach in the Venus ISD during the 2016 and 2017 season. Stewart inherits a Hurricanes team that has made the state playoffs eight of the last 10 years.

The Hurricanes did not make the playoffs last season, ending a streak of six straight seasons of making the postseason.

“It’s a dream job. We’ve got to keep that winning tradition going. My wife was at Sam Houston during the heyday when Coach (R.A.) Johnson was there," Stewart said in an SAISD press release. "We need to let people know, we are still here. The pride is still there. The work ethic is still there. We just have to unlock it. Our goal is to not only go to the playoffs, but to excel in the playoffs. With the community, the school and coaching staff, I know we can get this done.”

“We are beyond excited to bring Coach Quincy Stewart to Sam Houston High School,” said Todd Howey, SAISD senior executive director of Athletics. “He brings with him from Duncanville High School a proven athletic and academic plan for success. I do believe we hit a home-run with Coach Stewart.”

Stewart was a star linebacker at Tyler High School and played college football at Louisiana Tech University.

He played in the National Football League (NFL) for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings between 2001-2005.